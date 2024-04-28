We'll have 50,000 people fully trained to leverage GenAI: HCLTech CEO & MD

Among the large IT players, HCLTech’s fourth quarter performance in FY24 has been industry leading. The firm’s guidance of 3-5 per cent for FY25, though soft compared to its FY24 figure, is still strong against Infosys’ 1-3 per cent. C Vijayakumar, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), HCLTech, in a video interview with Shivani Shinde and Ashutosh Mishra, says that its challenger position is working in favour of the firm. Edited excerpts:

Fourth quarter FY24 performance looks really soft. Could you just walk us through what happened during the quarter? Also, despite a strong total contract value