We have developed an 80% biodegradable tyre: JK Tyre CMD Singhania

Production volume of the Rs 85000-crore Indian tyre industry is set to grow by 6-8 per cent in Financial Year 2023-24, helped by passenger and commercial vehicles. Apart from investing in capacity expansion, JK Tyre & Industries is focusing on research and development (R&D). RAGHUPATI SINGHANIA, chairman and managing director of the company, in a conversation with Sohini Das in Mumbai spoke about testing a biodegradable tyre. Edited excerpts.



We are at the end of 2023; what is the industry outlook for the next year?

There has been quite a sizable growth compared to last year; so the next year