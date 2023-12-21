Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

We have developed an 80% biodegradable tyre: JK Tyre CMD Singhania

Average selling price of tyres will 'slightly move up', he says in interview about where industry is headed

RAGHUPATI SINGHANIA, chairman and managing director, JK Tyre & Industries
Premium

RAGHUPATI SINGHANIA, chairman and managing director, JK Tyre & Industries

Sohini Das Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 9:44 PM IST
Production volume of the Rs 85000-crore Indian tyre industry is set to grow by 6-8 per cent in Financial Year 2023-24, helped by passenger and commercial vehicles. Apart from investing in capacity expansion, JK Tyre & Industries is focusing on research and development (R&D). RAGHUPATI SINGHANIA, chairman and managing director of the company, in a conversation with Sohini Das in Mumbai spoke about testing a biodegradable tyre. Edited excerpts.

We are at the end of 2023; what is the industry outlook for the next year?

There has been quite a sizable growth compared to last year; so the next year

Also Read

NCLT approves Himadri, Dalmia Group's joint resolution plan of Birla Tyres

3 tyre stocks hit new highs on breakout; charts show up to 21% upside ahead

Tyre stocks in demand on Ceat's strong Q2 results; MRF, JK Tyre at new high

Apollo Tyres: Valuations reflect positives, margin expansion a key trigger

CEAT eyes market leadership in EV tyres within the next two years

Diageo India focuses on value over volumes business, says CIO Damodaran

For us, India may become larger than China: Schneider Electric CEO

Inflationary pressures to continue in short-medium term: Jubilant Foods

Indian team played key role in developing combustion tech: JCB India CEO

India plays an important role in our R&D work: FICO CPTO Bill Waid

Topics : JK Tyre India auto MNCs Auto industry tyres Indian market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa Live ScoreDunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon