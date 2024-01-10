Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

We need to be mindful of responsible pricing: Kotak Investment Banking CEO

One takeaway from last year is that most IPOs returned money to the investors, S Ramesh, Managing Director and CEO, Kotak Investment Banking, said

S Ramesh , MD & CEO, Kotak Investment Banking
Premium

S Ramesh , MD & CEO, Kotak Investment Banking

Sundar Sethuraman
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 11:08 PM IST
The year 2023 was robust for equity capital market (ECM) activity and the momentum will sustain this year, believes S Ramesh, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Kotak Investment Banking. In an interview with Sundar Sethuraman in Mumbai, Ramesh says there could be a small lull in private market activity ahead of elections. He also stressed the need for responsible pricing so that investors make money and are enthused to return to the market. Edited excerpts:

We have had a blockbuster year as far as ECM activity is concerned. What have been the key takeaways? How will 2024

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Zurich Insurance to buy 51% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 results: Net profit up 24%, aided by improved NIMs

We see GenAI as enhancer of total addressable market for us: Genpact CEO

Global investors meet: Godrej Consumer to invest Rs 500 cr in Tamil Nadu

Now that we've built size, we'll focus on profitable growth: Upstox CEO

Investor perception about Aster DM Healthcare is 'very upbeat': CEO

Future strategy is all about sustaining this growth: L&T Finance CEO

Topics : FPI Kotak Asset Management Investment Banks Kotak Equity capital market ECM India IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon