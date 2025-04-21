We're building a newsroom that's not afraid to play with tech: Kalli Purie

The ₹1,100 crore India Today Group, including the ₹990 crore TV Today Network, has been using artificial intelligence (AI) in its newsrooms for over two years now. Vanita Kohli-Khandekar spoke with vice-chairperson Kalli Purie at her office in Noida. Edited excerpts:

What’s behind the launch of AI pop stars Aishan and Ruh?

Nilanjan (Das, group creative director) is our main AI guy. He is always experimenting, sending me AI music. That's where the A-pop idea came. We put these two pop stars together and launched them on our radio station (Ishq) without any explanation. We revealed