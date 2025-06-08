We're the largest gig worker employer in the country: Rapido cofounders

Bengaluru-based startup Rapido, which joined the unicorn club last year, has disrupted the mobility business by shifting from a commission to a subscription model for drivers across vehicle categories. It recently added taxis, prompting rivals Ola and Uber to follow suit. Rapido cofounders Pavan Guntupalli and Aravind Sanka, in an interview with Surajeet Das Gupta in Bengaluru, discuss their push to become a mass-market mobility player, ongoing goods and services tax (GST) and regulatory challenges, and the government’s electric vehicle (EV) drive. Edited excerpts:

Eighteen months after introducing the subscription model for drivers, replacing the earlier commission-based system, what’s been