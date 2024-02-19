We target 15-20% growth over next five years: Brigade Enterprises MD

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Enterprises, which reported robust third-quarter (Q3) earnings, attributed its growth in the residential and hospitality sector to a strong demand environment, improved pricing, and structural factors. PAVITRA SHANKAR, managing director of Brigade Enterprises, talks about the company’s strategic business initiatives, meticulous product development, and expansion plans in an interview with Aneeka Chatterjee in Bengaluru. Edited excerpts:

What were the key factors that enabled growth in residential and hospitality in Q3 of 2023-24?



The hospitality sector has been performing well due to factors like increased travel. Currently, both occupancy and rates in the hospitality sector are strong.

In