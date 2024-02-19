Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

We target 15-20% growth over next five years: Brigade Enterprises MD

Shankar talks about the company's strategic business initiatives, meticulous product development, and expansion plans

Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises
Premium

Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Enterprises, which reported robust third-quarter (Q3) earnings, attributed its growth in the residential and hospitality sector to a strong demand environment, improved pricing, and structural factors. PAVITRA SHANKAR, managing director of Brigade Enterprises, talks about the company’s strategic business initiatives, meticulous product development, and expansion plans in an interview with Aneeka Chatterjee in Bengaluru. Edited excerpts:

What were the key factors that enabled growth in residential and hospitality in Q3 of 2023-24?
 
The hospitality sector has been performing well due to factors like increased travel. Currently, both occupancy and rates in the hospitality sector are strong.

In

Also Read

Brigade Enterprises soars 13% on healthy outlook; zooms 60% since November

Brigade to develop 2 mn sq. ft. of residential housing space in Bengaluru

Brigade Q3 results: Profit up 31% on strong growth in residential segment

Brigade Enterprises surges 7%, hits new high on strong Q2 results

Brigade Enterprises to double seats in coworking brand BuzzWorks by FY24

Domestic market enough to take in our capacity: Jindal Stainless MD

'We are doubling down on artificial intelligence,' says IBM's Sandip Patel

India could soon be our next launch pad, says Irish Distillers CEO

Premium and luxury segments becoming more prominent in India: Titan CFO

Domestic, rural consumers also driving power demand: Tata Power CEO

Topics : Bengaluru Brigade group Q3 results Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon