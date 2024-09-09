We want to be the trust marker for fintech industry: FACE CEO Saxena

Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) is the first industry body which has been recognised as a self-regulatory organisation in the fintech sector (SRO-FT) by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This is from the three applications it received for the formation of such an entity. Following RBI’s nod, Sugandh Saxena, chief executive officer (CEO), FACE, spoke to Subrata Panda in a video interview on how the organisation plans to onboard new members. He also talked about how it will enforce its standards and practices on its members. Edited excerpts:

What is FACE’s priority now that it