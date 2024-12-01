Business Standard
Home / Companies / Interviews / We will always be open to talks with TAFE: Massey Ferguson's Luis Felli

We will always be open to talks with TAFE: Massey Ferguson's Luis Felli

He talks about the issues with TAFE and the future roadmap in one of the company's first interviews since the 'tractor war' began

Luis Felli, senior vice president and general manager for Massey Ferguson (Global)
Premium

Luis Felli, senior vice president and general manager for Massey Ferguson (Global)

Shine Jacob
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The legal dispute between Chennai-based Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) and AGCO, the world’s third-largest farm equipment manufacturer, over the Massey Ferguson brand began after AGCO announced the termination of its agreements with TAFE in April this year. In one of the company’s first interviews since the “tractor war” began, Luis Felli, senior vice-president and general manager of Massey Ferguson (Global), speaks to Shine Jacob in a video talk about the issues with TAFE and the road map. Edited excerpts:
 
How do you look at the controversy from the Massey Ferguson side, as a subsidiary of AGCO? 
 
This is the
Topics : Ferguson Tractor companies Agriculture

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon