We will plan for an IPO at right time, right environment: IndiaFirst CEO

Gandhi spoke on the insurer's distribution and product portfolio plans which are expected to drive the premium growth of the company

Rushabh Gandhi
Image: Linkedin

Aathira Varier
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

Rushabh Gandhi who took charge as the MD & CEO of IndiaFirst Life Insurance on July 1 spoke to Aathira Varier on the insurer’s distribution and product portfolio plans which are expected to drive the premium growth of the company. Edited excerpts

After a low double digit growth in FY24. What is your premium growth target for FY25?

Last year, we de-grew by about 19.5 per cent due to multiple reasons. FY25 will be a year of

consolidation and we are expecting to grow the business (top line) in single digits.

What are your plans for the initial public offering

Topics : IndiaFirst Life Insurance Insurance Sector Portfolio investments

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

