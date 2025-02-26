AFG vs ENG LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan vs England live toss at 2 PM IST in Lahore
AFG vs ENG LIVE TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip between England's Jos Buttler and Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi will take place at 2 PM IST.
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
In Match 8 of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Afghanistan will lock horns with England at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today. While the semifinalists of Group A have been confirmed, the race for semifinal spiced up from Group B spiced up after Australis vs South Africa was called off without a ball being bowled.
A battered England will hope to keep their Champions Trophy hopes alive when they face a dangerous Afghanistan in a crucial group B match. A defeat here would severely dent both the teams' dreams of a semifinal berth in the tournament, as South Africa and Australia have already notched up three points.
The days of England's white ball supremacy are far behind now, as the former world champions' creaking unit even failed to defend a 350-plus total against Australia in their tournament opener.
While England may take some comfort in posting a massive total, the reality is that it came against an Australian side missing their premier pacers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood.
The English bowlers then failed to stop an Australian line-up that did not have lead batters such as injured Mitchell Marsh and now-retired Marcus Stoinis.
Champions Trophy 2025: England vs Afghanistan Playing 11
England Playing 11 (probables): Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith(wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(wk), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
Afghanistan Playing 11 (probables): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman/Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqui.
Champions Trophy 2025: England vs Afghanistan Live telecast in India
The AFG vs ENG Champions Trophy match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD with Hindi commentary in India.
AFG vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 Live streaming in India
In the Champions Trophy 2025, the live streaming of England vs Afghanistan match will be available on the JioHotar's app and website in India.
Stay tuned for England vs Afghanistan live score updates and full scorecard of Champions Trophy's today match here...
1:35 PM
Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Champions Trophy 2025
|Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Champions Trophy 2025
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-fers
|5-fers
|1
|Michael Bracewell
|2
|20
|120
|5
|12.8
|64
|1
|-
|2
|William ORourke
|2
|19
|114
|5
|19
|95
|-
|-
|3
|Mohammed Shami
|2
|18
|108
|5
|19.2
|96
|-
|1
|4
|Harshit Rana
|2
|15.2
|92
|4
|15.25
|61
|-
|-
|5
|Kagiso Rabada
|1
|8.3
|51
|3
|12
|36
|-
|-
|6
|Kuldeep Yadav
|2
|19
|114
|3
|27.67
|83
|-
|-
|7
|Axar Patel
|2
|19
|114
|3
|30.67
|92
|-
|-
|8
|Rishad Hossain
|2
|19.1
|115
|3
|32
|96
|-
|-
|9
|Matt Henry
|2
|16.2
|98
|3
|27.33
|82
|-
|-
|10
|Mitchell Santner
|2
|20
|120
|3
|36.67
|110
|-
|-
1:21 PM
Top 10 highest run-getters in Champions Trophy 2025
|Top 10 highest run-getters in Champions Trophy 2025
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|1
|Tom Latham
|2
|2
|173
|173
|96.11
|13
|3
|2
|Ben Duckett
|1
|1
|165
|165
|115.38
|17
|3
|3
|Shubman Gill
|2
|2
|147
|147
|81.22
|16
|2
|4
|Virat Kohli
|2
|2
|122
|122
|81.88
|8
|-
|5
|Josh Inglis
|1
|1
|120
|-
|139.53
|8
|6
|6
|Jaker Ali
|2
|2
|113
|56.5
|66.86
|7
|1
|7
|Rachin Ravindra
|1
|1
|112
|112
|106.67
|12
|1
|8
|Khushdil Shah
|2
|2
|107
|53.5
|121.59
|10
|3
|9
|Towhid Hridoy
|2
|2
|107
|53.5
|75.35
|6
|2
|10
|Will Young
|2
|2
|107
|53.5
|89.92
|12
|1
1:10 PM
AFG vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Squads of both the teams
Afghanistan Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami.
England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.
1:03 PM
This tactical adjustment also offers relief to England’s lead spinner, Adil Rashid. Until now, the burden of spin support had rested on Liam Livingstone’s shoulders—a makeshift option who juggled off-spin, leg-spin, and even the occasional seam-up delivery. With Rehan Ahmed in the mix, England now have a more structured spin unit, but whether it will be enough to tackle Afghanistan’s dominant slow-bowling force remains to be seen.
AFG vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Will both teams overcome from previous defeats?
England’s hopes of revival could face a stiff test as Afghanistan unleash their lethal three-pronged spin attack. Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Mohammad Nabi are masters of deception, capable of tormenting even the best in the business. For an England batting line-up that has struggled against quality slow bowling in recent outings, the challenge is ominous.
Injury Blow: England Lose Carse, Reinforce Spin Arsenal
As if England’s struggles were not daunting enough, they have been dealt a fresh setback— all-rounder Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the tournament with a toe injury. In a desperate bid to strengthen their spin department, England have called up leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, hoping to counter Afghanistan’s strength with their own.
Adil Rashid Finally Gets Support
12:48 PM
The days of England’s white-ball supremacy now seem like a distant memory. The former world champions, once feared for their firepower, have been reduced to a faltering unit struggling to find its footing. Their humiliating failure to defend a mammoth 350-plus total against Australia in the tournament opener exposed deep flaws in their bowling attack.
Against Afghanistan, there can be no excuses. England must deliver a vastly improved performance—both with the bat and ball—or risk watching their Champions Trophy campaign unravel before their eyes. The clock is ticking, and the challenge ahead is nothing short of monumental.
England’s Last Stand: A Battle for Champions Trophy Survival
A battered and bruised England find themselves at a crossroads. Their Champions Trophy hopes hang by a thread as they prepare to face a fearless Afghanistan in a do-or-die Group B clash on Wednesday. This is more than just a game—it is a fight for survival.
A Must-Win Battle in a Ruthless Group
With South Africa and Australia already securing crucial points, the stakes could not be higher. A loss here would all but crush the semifinal dreams of both England and Afghanistan, leaving them gasping for a lifeline in an unforgiving tournament.
England’s Fall from Glory: A Shadow of Their Former Dominance
False Comfort in Runs: A Reality Check for England
While England may take solace in posting a colossal total, the reality is stark—it came against an Australian squad missing its premier pacers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood. Even more damning was their inability to contain an Australian batting unit that lacked key figures like the injured Mitchell Marsh and the now-retired Marcus Stoinis.
England’s Moment of Truth: Can They Rise from the Ashes?
12:42 PM
Champions Trophy 2025 today's match: Afghanistan vs England
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Afghanistan vs England live match from Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 12:41 PM IST