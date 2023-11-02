We worked very hard, it's the best proposal: Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran

Impairment and restructuring costs related to an impending transition in the UK to electric arc furnace-based steelmaking operations dragged Tata Steel into a net loss of Rs 6,196 crore in Q2FY24. In a video interview, Tata Steel Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer T V Narendran told Ishita Ayan Dutt that its restructuring proposal for the UK was aimed at creating a sustainable business. Edited excerpts:

The impairment charge in standalone financial statements is Rs 12,560 crore and Rs 2,746 crore