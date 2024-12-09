Business Standard
Home / Companies / Interviews / Wet blanket on further investment if imports not curbed: AM/NS India CEO

Wet blanket on further investment if imports not curbed: AM/NS India CEO

Steel flat product plants are undergoing a massive margin squeeze; the results speak for themselves

Dilip Oommen - CEO, AMNS India
Premium

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) director and CEO Dilip Oommen

Ishita Ayan Dutt
7 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Surge in import of flat steel from China to India is roiling the large integrated steelmakers who have lined up big-ticket investments through this decade. Trapped in a downward profit spiral, steelmakers are asking the Centre to put in place trade and non-trade remedy measures to protect the domestic industry. In a video interview, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) director and CEO Dilip Oommen tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that things will only get worse if the government doesn’t act in time. Edited excerpts:
 
You were part of a steel industry meeting with Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal and steel
Topics : ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Steel imports Steel Industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon