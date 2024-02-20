Sensex (    %)
                        
'Whatever GenAI platform we are creating, everything is built out of India'

Ghosh speaks on the sidelines of Nasscom Technology Leadership Forum in Mumbai, and shares India's role in driving the GenAI strategy

Dr Bhaskar Ghosh, chief strategy officer, Accenture
Premium

Bhaskar Ghosh, chief strategy officer, Accenture

Shivani Shinde
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Accenture has shown early signs of winning GenAI deals among IT services players. It has signed a total of $450 million worth of such deals. Bhaskar Ghosh, chief strategy officer, Accenture, speaks to Shivani Shinde on the sidelines of Nasscom Technology Leadership Forum in Mumbai, and shares India's role in driving the GenAI strategy. Edited excerpts:

Accenture announced a $3 billion investment in AI. How significant is India’s share in it?

Of the $3 billion investment, a large part of the training dollar will be spent in India, because a very large number of people are based in India.

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

