Will come to a decision on UK biz in 12 to 24 months: Tata Steel MD & CEO

'Our volumes will be about 1-1.5 million tonnes higher in FY24 compared to FY23 -half of it will be in Europe and half in India'

Ishita Ayan Dutt
T V Narendran, MD & CEO, Tata Steel
T V Narendran, MD & CEO, Tata Steel

5 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 8:11 PM IST
A day after Tata Steel flagged risks to the UK operations in the light of a possible economic downturn in Europe while announcing its results, Tata Steel MD & CEO T V Narendran tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that the offer from the UK government as it stands won’t justify the investments required for the impending transition to greener steel. Edited excerpts:
What prompted the stress test for European operations?
It is generally part of what the auditors do. It’s more for the UK business, they have pointed out the vulnerabilities of the business to the volatilities seen in the past couple of years and with some of the assets coming towards end of life.
Tata Steel T V Narendran Tata Steel UK Q&A

First Published: May 03 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

