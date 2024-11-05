Will launch 3 biosimilars globally in 2-3 years: Biocon Biologics CEO & MD

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, had refinanced $1.1 billion (Rs 9,300 crore) debt last month. The company’s managing director and chief executive officer Shreehas Tambe spoke to Sanket Koul and Aneeka Chatterjee in a virtual interview on issues ranging from refinancing, launches, and the roadmap. Edited Excerpts:

With the successful refinancing of long-term debt of $1.1 billion, how does BBL plan to leverage it?

One of the important developments of this quarter is the strategic refinancing of our long-term debt through a $800 million bond issuance and a new syndicated long-term loan facility of $300 million. We had taken