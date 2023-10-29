India's 5G potential is now unfolding: Ericsson's Nunzio Mirtillo

We still anticipate sustained demand for diesel vehicles: Kia India CEO

Nunzio Mirtillo , head of market area, Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson, believes India’s vast startup ecosystem will create a plethora of 5G-oriented applications as developers tap into the unique characteristics of 5G. In India to attend the 7th India Mobile Congress, Mirtillo told Subhayan Chakraborty , in an interview in Delhi, that telcos can take a segmented approach to monetising 5G services in the country. Edited excerpts:

