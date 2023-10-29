India's 5G potential is now unfolding: Ericsson's Nunzio Mirtillo

Nunzio Mirtillo, head of market area, Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson, believes India’s vast startup ecosystem will create a plethora of 5G-oriented applications as developers tap into the unique characteristics of 5G. In India to attend the 7th India Mobile Congress, Mirtillo told Subhayan Chakraborty, in an interview in Delhi, that telcos can take a segmented approach to monetising 5G services in the country. Edited excerpts:
Telecom service providers have said enterprise use cases of 5G will be monetised slowly.