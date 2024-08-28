With long-term vision, I aimed at creating 3 separate businesses: Singhania

Raymond Lifestyle, the newly spun-off entity from the Raymond Group, is set to make its stock market debut soon. This new company will encompass the group's apparel business, a significant segment of the Mumbai-based conglomerate. As Raymond Lifestyle prepares to list on the bourses, Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director of the group, shared his vision and outlook for the company, which is approaching its centennial in 2025. In an interview with Sharleen D'souza and Samie Modak in Mumbai, Singhania says he has laid the groundwork for a promising future. Edited excerpts:

