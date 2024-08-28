Business Standard
Home / Companies / Interviews / With long-term vision, I aimed at creating 3 separate businesses: Singhania

With long-term vision, I aimed at creating 3 separate businesses: Singhania

Singhania says he has laid the groundwork for a promising future

Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond
Premium

Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond

Sharleen DsouzaSamie Modak Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 9:54 PM IST
Raymond Lifestyle, the newly spun-off entity from the Raymond Group, is set to make its stock market debut soon. This new company will encompass the group's apparel business, a significant segment of the Mumbai-based conglomerate. As Raymond Lifestyle prepares to list on the bourses, Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director of the group, shared his vision and outlook for the company, which is approaching its centennial in 2025. In an interview with Sharleen D'souza and Samie Modak in Mumbai, Singhania says he has laid the groundwork for a promising future. Edited excerpts:

Soon Raymond Lifestyle will list separately.

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon