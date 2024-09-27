With more foreign investment, India can build movie industry quicker: IMAX

After struggling for years to be accepted by filmmakers and theatres, IMAX has now become one of the hottest technology brands. Vanita Kohli-Khandekar spoke to its New York-based CEO Richard Gelfond in a video interview on IMAX’s place in the global cinema ecosystem and its India plans. Edited excerpts:

What is the role IMAX plays in the global cinema ecosystem?

One, we create events out of content which could include movies, concerts or sporting events. We just did the Olympics opening ceremony live. Second, we are a curator of global content. We work with the best film