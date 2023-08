ABB India is optimistic about domestic demand surpassing export growth, buoyed by robust momentum in both private and public spending. Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director of ABB India, spoke to Amritha Pillay about growth from smaller cities, new segments, and opportunities stemming from the China Plus One strategy. Below are the edited excerpts:

The June 2023-ended quarter has been robust for ABB India and the sector. What are the main segments driving this growth?