$10 bn will have a combination of organic, in-organic play: LTIMindtree CEO

When the merger of L&T Infotech and Mindtree was announced in 2022 the idea was that the merged entity would be in for larger deals. The integration has been flawless, according to DEBASHIS CHATTERJEE, chief executive officer and managing director of LTIMindtree and the man who put the process in action. In an in-person interview with Shivani Shinde, he talks about the path ahead, the $10 billion target, and the GenAI opportunity. Edited excerpts.

It has been slightly over a year since the merger was completed. How do you see the road map?

The philosophy of the integration was that there were