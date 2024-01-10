Sensex (    %)
                        
14 potential resolution applicants line up for Essel Group's Siti Networks

Siti Networks Limited is a multi-system operator and wired broadband service provider. It has a network of more than 33,000 kilometres of optical fibre and coaxial cable

Essel Group's logo (Source: Wikipedia)
Ruchika Chitravanshi Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Reliance Jio's Hathway Digital and Hinduja Group's Indusind Media and Communication are among the fourteen companies who have made it to the list of 14 potential resolution applicants for the beleaguered Essel Group entity Siti Networks Limited, according to people close to the matter.

Hathway Digital and Indusind Media and Communication did not wish to comment on the development. The fourteen companies in the list of PRAs - potential resolution applicants - are expected to submit their resolution plans by January 17.

Siti Networks Limited is a multi-system operator and wired broadband service provider. It has a network of more than 33,000

Topics : Essel Group Hathway Cable & Datacom Reliance Jio Hinduja Group SITI Networks broadband Optical Fibre Cable

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

