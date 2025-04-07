Monday, April 07, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / A new and significant chapter begins in Haldiram's story: CEO Chutani

A new and significant chapter begins in Haldiram's story: CEO Chutani

For its partners and vendors, this merger means deeper relationships and wider opportunities; and for its customers, it means everything they love and a lot of new things to look forward to

Haldiram's | Photo: Shutterstock
Premium

For its partners and vendors, this merger means deeper relationships and wider opportunities; and for its customers, it means everything they love and a lot of new things to look forward to. | Photo: Shutterstock

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Haldiram’s chief executive officer, Krishan Kumar Chutani, said in a LinkedIn post on Monday that a new chapter begins in the Haldiram story — and it is a significant one.
 
He said in his post on the networking site that the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses of Haldiram Snacks (Delhi) and Haldiram Foods International (Nagpur) have come together as one — Haldiram Snacks Food (HSFPL).
 
“This isn’t just a merger. It’s a fresh start, a meaningful coming together of legacy, passion, and a shared vision for the future — where timeless flavours meet bold ideas, and the journey only gets
Topics : haldiram Haldiram's Temasek Holdings Temasek

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon