A new and significant chapter begins in Haldiram's story: CEO Chutani

Haldiram’s chief executive officer, Krishan Kumar Chutani, said in a LinkedIn post on Monday that a new chapter begins in the Haldiram story — and it is a significant one.

He said in his post on the networking site that the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses of Haldiram Snacks (Delhi) and Haldiram Foods International (Nagpur) have come together as one — Haldiram Snacks Food (HSFPL).

“This isn’t just a merger. It’s a fresh start, a meaningful coming together of legacy, passion, and a shared vision for the future — where timeless flavours meet bold ideas, and the journey only gets