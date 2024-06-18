A new look: Glance to offer generative AI content on TV lock-screens

Glance, a company which is part of the global mobile advertising platform, InMobi — country’s first unicorn backed by Softbank — will soon use generative AI to provide users personalised content such as news, entertainment, sports, weather, gaming, travel, food as well as e-commerce, amongst others, in various languages on the lock-screen of your television.

Lock-screen (screen saver) is the pause state of a television set.

Reliance Jio has invested $200 million for a 17 per cent stake in Glance and Google along with others, have put in over $145 million. — the company has so far raised $400 million in total.