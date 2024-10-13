Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Access to mkts key for outbound M&As by Indian firms: JM Financial MD & CEO

Access to mkts key for outbound M&As by Indian firms: JM Financial MD & CEO

Healthcare, pharma, tech to drive M&As in coming quarters

JM Finnacial, JM Financial logo
Premium

India’s vibrant capital markets have also played a crucial role in sustaining M&A activity. Photo: X @@JMFSLtd

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian companies acquiring offshore firms are primarily seeking to gain “access” to specific markets or acquire essential technologies and intellectual property to enhance their competitiveness, according to Sonia Dasgupta, MD & CEO of Investment Banking of JM Financial.

There is a rising interest in outbound investments, with Indian firms actively pursuing acquisitions at favourable valuations, Dasgupta said in an exclusive interview.

The Indian mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, driven by macroeconomic factors, stronger corporate balance sheets, substantial private equity funds, and a favourable regulatory environment, Dasgupta said.

India’s vibrant capital markets have also played a crucial
Topics : Merger and Acquisition Indian companies Investment JM Financial

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon