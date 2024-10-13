Access to mkts key for outbound M&As by Indian firms: JM Financial MD & CEO

Indian companies acquiring offshore firms are primarily seeking to gain “access” to specific markets or acquire essential technologies and intellectual property to enhance their competitiveness, according to Sonia Dasgupta, MD & CEO of Investment Banking of JM Financial.

There is a rising interest in outbound investments, with Indian firms actively pursuing acquisitions at favourable valuations, Dasgupta said in an exclusive interview.

The Indian mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, driven by macroeconomic factors, stronger corporate balance sheets, substantial private equity funds, and a favourable regulatory environment, Dasgupta said.

India’s vibrant capital markets have also played a crucial