Home / Companies / News / Action around trustee term kicks in at Tata Trusts amid ongoing tension

Action around trustee term kicks in at Tata Trusts amid ongoing tension

Venu Srinivasan's term up for renewal, Mehli Mistry next in line

Renewals of Venu Srinivasan and Mehli Mistry at Tata Trusts gain attention amid internal rift and stakes in Tata Sons’ governance and potential listing debate.

Dev ChatterjeeNivedita Mookerji Mumbai/New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

In the midst of heightened tension within Tata Trusts, a circular seeking renewal of a trustee’s term is being watched with interest, according to a source in the know. Ever since the rift between the trustees surfaced in September, the first case of a renewal has come up with industrialist Venu Srinivasan, vice-chairman of Tata Trusts, entering the last week of his three-year term as trustee at Sir Dorabji Tata Trust—one of the two main trusts with the largest shareholding in Tata Sons. Tata Trusts has now sent a circular to all its trustees to seek their approval for Srinivasan’s
