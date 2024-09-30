Adani Enterprises arm to harness the sun, make solar parts at Mundra

Adani New Industries (ANIL), the green energy components manufacturing arm of Adani Enterprises (AEL), is setting up facilities to produce solar glass, aluminium frames, and backsheets — key parts for its existing solar cell and module manufacturing. French energy giant TotalEnergies holds a 25 per cent equity stake in ANIL, with AEL being the majority owner.

Senior executives said the plan revolves around building its own supply chain to support the solar cell and module manufacturing line. ANIL is currently producing polysilicon wafers, ingots, cells, and modules, creating an end-to-end system for the equipment required in solar