Adani Group's solar firm seeks visas for vendors' Chinese workers

The solar manufacturing business of the Adani Group is learnt to have sought the Union government’s approval to bring close to 30 engineers from China. These engineers could help build a robust and indigenous supply chain of solar equipment for the infrastructure-to-mining conglomerate.

The company, in its submissions, has mentioned eight foreign partners — all from China — which are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and supply chain vendors. According to the documents reviewed by Business Standard, the company has imported Chinese equipment worth Rs 591 crore in the financial year 2021-22 and Rs 180 crore in