Adani Energy Solutions may invest around ₹6K cr in cooling solutions biz

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) is undertaking centralised cooling solutions projects with a cumulative capacity of 52,000 TR (tons of refrigeration), including setting up India’s largest such cooling facility in Mundra, it said in its latest annual report.

The company is additionally pursuing projects worth a quarter of a million (0.25 million) TR across geographies and sectors. While the capex details were not revealed, industry experts indicate these projects may see investments of around Rs 5,000–6,000 crore.