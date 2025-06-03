Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 07:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Adani Energy Solutions may invest around ₹6K cr in cooling solutions biz

Adani Energy Solutions may invest around ₹6K cr in cooling solutions biz

Adani Energy Solutions plans a Rs 5,000-6,000 crore investment in centralised cooling, setting up India's largest unit at Mundra with Cooling-as-a-Service model

Cooling solutions involve setting up a single large-scale central unit that uses chilled water to meet the cooling needs of multiple establishments. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) is undertaking centralised cooling solutions projects with a cumulative capacity of 52,000 TR (tons of refrigeration), including setting up India’s largest such cooling facility in Mundra, it said in its latest annual report.
 
The company is additionally pursuing projects worth a quarter of a million (0.25 million) TR across geographies and sectors. While the capex details were not revealed, industry experts indicate these projects may see investments of around Rs 5,000–6,000 crore.
 
The upcoming Mundra facility, with a capacity of 45,000 TR, will be India’s largest and serve industries in the region. 
