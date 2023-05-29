close

Aditya Birla group to dilute stake in financial services arm via QIP

Roadshows to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr by selling 5-7% stake in AB Capital

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 5:09 PM IST
The Aditya Birla group has commenced road shows among potential investors to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore by selling stake in its financial services holding company, Aditya Birla Capital.
Several Middle-East-based funds, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), showed interest in investing in the company during the road shows. The group will dilute 5-7 per cent stake in the firm, in an exercise that will include the green shoe option. The group holding company, Grasim currently holds 54.2 per cent in the company while the promoters own 16.8 per cent.
"ADIA had already acquired a 10 per cent stake in Aditya Birla Health insurance (a subsidiary of ABCL) last August for Rs 665 crore and is likely to participate in Aditya Birla Capital's QIP as well," said a banking source, asking not to be quoted. The timing of the QIP is currently under discussions with the bankers to the issue.
Aditya Birla Group QIP India

First Published: May 29 2023 | 5:09 PM IST

