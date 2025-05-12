Monday, May 12, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Aequs working to become part of Apple's global supply chain from India

Aequs working to become part of Apple's global supply chain from India

Leveraging the recently announced production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for electronic components, the company is investing $100 million to enter into mechanics

apple, apple logo
Melligeri concedes that it is a capital-intensive business, and the country faces numerous disabilities like the high cost of capital and problems in getting raw materials. (Photo: Reuters)

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

It manufactures and supplies components and systems (as many as 5,000-odd parts) to global aerospace majors ranging from Boeing, Airbus, Spirit, Collins and Honeywell to SAAB, apart from other Tier-I players. And it does so through its factories located in India’s Karnataka, Paris and Cholet in France, and Houston in the US. And sources say that it is also working closely with Apple Inc for possibly becoming part of its global supply chain from India.
 
But the over ₹1,000 crore Bangalore-based contract manufacturer Aequs, which a few year ago raised private equity (PE) of $51 million from marquee investors like
