In tie-up with EL&N, Reliance to bring 'Instagrammable' cafes to India

Reliance announces exclusive partnership with EL&N after opening first Pret A Manger store

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 8:11 PM IST
Reliance Brands has entered into an exclusive partnership with UK-based boutique café group EL&N -- which claims to run the “most Instagrammable” café in the world -- to open its gorgeously designed outlets in India. One of Britain’s best-known coffee chains, Pret A Manger, just a couple of days ago opened its first shop in India (in Mumbai), in partnership with Reliance Brands.
“During the quarter, we entered into an exclusive partnership with EL&N Café for the F&B (food and beverages) space,” Dinesh Taluja, CFO and corporate development at Reliance Retail, said in its briefing after announcing the January-March quarter results on Friday.
EL&N opened its first coffee shop in August 2017 in the UK and started expanding outside of the country in 2021 with a store in Doha (Qatar). It is now present in France, Italy, and countries in West Asia.
Reliance Brands Reliance Retail

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

