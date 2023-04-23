In tie-up with EL&N, Reliance to bring 'Instagrammable' cafes to India

Reliance Brands has entered into an exclusive partnership with UK-based boutique café group EL&N -- which claims to run the “most Instagrammable” café in the world -- to open its gorgeously designed outlets in India. One of Britain’s best-known coffee chains, Pret A Manger, just a couple of days ago opened its first shop in India (in Mumbai), in partnership with Reliance Brands.
“During the quarter, we entered into an exclusive partnership with EL&N Café for the F&B (food and beverages) space,” Dinesh Taluja, CFO and corporate development at Reliance Retail, said in its briefing after announcing the January-March quarter results on Friday.
EL&N opened its first coffee shop in August 2017 in the UK and started expanding outside of the country in 2021 with a store in Doha (Qatar). It is now present in France, Italy, and countries in West Asia.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or