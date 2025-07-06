Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 11:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / AGR dues: Vodafone Idea unlikely to get further relief or payment extension

AGR dues: Vodafone Idea unlikely to get further relief or payment extension

"There may be some payment terms being proposed (by the company), but the question remains whether they'll be able to honour those payments," the official added

Vodafone Idea
premium

According to the terms, Vi has to start making annual payments starting in March 2026 through to March 2031. The first payment will be a little over ₹18,000 crore, far higher than its current cash flows, even as it continues to post losses

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is not keen on giving further relief to Vodafone Idea (Vi) in the form of relaxed or extended payment schedule for the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) amount due from FY26 onwards, according to officials.
 
While discussions with the country’s third-largest telecom player are ongoing, giving further financial leeway is becoming increasingly difficult, an official at the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said. To be specific, the government is not willing to convert more dues into equity and cannot reduce the ₹84,000 crore AGR amount owed by the company.
 
“The government has already taken equity. The idea was to give
Topics : Vodafone Idea Telecom industry Payment telecom sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon