AGR dues: Vodafone Idea unlikely to get further relief or payment extension

The government is not keen on giving further relief to Vodafone Idea (Vi) in the form of relaxed or extended payment schedule for the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) amount due from FY26 onwards, according to officials.

While discussions with the country’s third-largest telecom player are ongoing, giving further financial leeway is becoming increasingly difficult, an official at the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said. To be specific, the government is not willing to convert more dues into equity and cannot reduce the ₹84,000 crore AGR amount owed by the company.

“The government has already taken equity. The idea was to give