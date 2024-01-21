Data lakes, AI-machine learning tools help auto OEMs in production

From production planning and inventory management to predicting the supply of critical components and deciding on features, colours and variants that customers want — original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are using data and employing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools to manage their operations.



Not just predicting demand patterns, AI-ML tools are being actively used by companies to reduce supplier risk management, according to OEMs.



“The gold standard of planning inventory is now to start tracking from the enquiries itself, and not only from retail sales or invoicing of vehicles. When a customer is logging in his or her