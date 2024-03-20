Alcobev industry seek clarity on brand extension vs surrogate ads

Alcohol beverage (alcobev) makers express confusion regarding the government’s classification of the difference between brand extension and surrogate advertising.

According to two alcobev makers, the new directive by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) requires alcohol makers to submit details regarding their business activities related to brand extensions.

An executive from one of the alcohol companies mentioned that they were not part of the discussions held by the ministry with the industry.

“We are currently clueless about the difference between brand extension and surrogate advertising,” the executive said.

Furthermore, the executive emphasised the necessity for broader consultation, noting its potential impact on advertising expenditures.