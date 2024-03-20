Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Alcobev industry seek clarity on brand extension vs surrogate ads

List of products sold under the same brand name as alcobev for the past three years, including details of states where they were marketed

home bars, alcohol, liquor
Premium

Representative image

Sharleen DsouzaAkshara Srivastava Mumbai/ New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 9:11 PM IST
Alcohol beverage (alcobev) makers express confusion regarding the government’s classification of the difference between brand extension and surrogate advertising.

According to two alcobev makers, the new directive by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) requires alcohol makers to submit details regarding their business activities related to brand extensions.

An executive from one of the alcohol companies mentioned that they were not part of the discussions held by the ministry with the industry.

“We are currently clueless about the difference between brand extension and surrogate advertising,” the executive said.

Furthermore, the executive emphasised the necessity for broader consultation, noting its potential impact on advertising expenditures.

Also Read

TMS Ep557: Human error in railways, alcobev sector, Ethics Committee & more

Budget 2024-25: Bringing high spirits home on alcobev players' wish list

Indian single malts beat global brands, capture 53% sales in 2023: Report

Alcohol association welcomes Manipur's move to lift prohibition on liquor

Alcohol body seeks better market access for Indian products in EU markets

HUL to decarbonise its supply chain by 2039, use 100% green energy by 2030

CCI denies interim order restricting Google from charging its service fee

Himadri Speciality Chemical to acquire 40% stake in Invati Creations

NCLAT directs 11 PSBs to not take action against IL&FS till next hearing

YouTube to roll out disclosure labels for videos created using GenAI

Topics : Pharma industry CONSUMER PROTECTION alcohol

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon