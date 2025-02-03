Allied Blenders plans three luxury brands for larger market share

Allied Blenders and Distillers, the makers of Officer’s Choice whiskey, is eyeing a larger segment of the prestige and above segment of the alcobev market, with plans to launch at least three new luxury brands this year.

The maker of Zoya gin and Arthaus whiskey has strengthened its luxury portfolio in the last few months with several acquisitions. After partnering with Russian Standard vodka in October last year, the company announced the expansion of Woodburns Indian malt into the super premium whiskey segment in the December quarter.

The company announced its acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Good