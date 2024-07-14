Along with capex; Tata Power intensifies efforts on debt restructuring

Along with capex; Tata Power intensifies efforts on reworking debt restructure, working capital measures

Abhijit Lele & Amritha Pillay

Mumbai, July 14

Private power producer Tata Power, which has an ambitious Rs 60,000 crore capital expenditure (capex) plan, has also intensified efforts on reworking debt restructuring and other working capital measures to self-fund its capex.

As of March, Tata Power’s consolidated debt stood at Rs 49,480 crore.

“The company is making a transition to a larger share of renewable energy capacity. It is an established player in power generation, and lenders have comfort with its record,” said a senior executive from a