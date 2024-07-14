Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Along with capex; Tata Power intensifies efforts on debt restructuring

As of March, Tata Power's consolidated debt stood at Rs 49,480 crore

Tata Power
Premium

Of the planned Rs 60,000 crore capex, the company aims to spend Rs 15,000-20,000 crore in the current financial year.

Amritha PillayAbhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article


Along with capex; Tata Power intensifies efforts on reworking debt restructure, working capital measures

Abhijit Lele & Amritha Pillay

Mumbai, July 14

Private power producer Tata Power, which has an ambitious Rs 60,000 crore capital expenditure (capex) plan, has also intensified efforts on reworking debt restructuring and other working capital measures to self-fund its capex.

As of March, Tata Power’s consolidated debt stood at Rs 49,480 crore.

“The company is making a transition to a larger share of renewable energy capacity. It is an established player in power generation, and lenders have comfort with its record,” said a senior executive from a

Also Read

Renewable energy, Tata Power

'Tata Power Renewable Energy accepts bids for multiple-tenor bonds'

markets

Stocks to Watch, June 13: L&T Finance, PNB Housing, 360 One WAM, Bondada

Renewable energy, Tata Power

Tata Power Renewable Energy deploys more than 850 e-bus charging points

loan, electricity, power industry

Tata Power planning to raise $1 bn loan for clean energy projects

electric vehicle

Tata Power-DDL, India Smart Grid Forum tie up for vehicle-to-grid project

Topics : Tata Power Tata projects debt resolution Tata group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon