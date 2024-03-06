Aluminium makers race to cut costs through green power, captive mining

Vedanta Aluminium aims for industry leadership in production cost, while Hindalco Industries hopes for higher cost stability. As Indian players strive for cost competitiveness, their global peers are formulating cost reduction strategies.

Captive mining remains a cornerstone in the cost strategies of Indian producers. Moreover, an increased focus on the use of green energy and consequent cost reduction is a common path forward for both Indian and global aluminium makers.

“Vedanta Aluminium is rapidly progressing towards becoming the world’s lowest-cost producer through comprehensive vertical integration and capacity expansion strategies,” said John Slaven, chief executive officer of Vedanta Aluminium, in response