ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) is anticipated to commence construction of its 7 million tonne (mt) greenfield steel plant at Paradeep, Odisha, in December or January, according to Hemant Sharma, the industries secretary of Odisha.

The collaboration between global steelmakers, ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, is exploring the establishment of two greenfield plants in Odisha: a 12 mt plant in Kendrapara district and a 7 mt facility at Paradeep.