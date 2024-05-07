Business Standard
American spirits company Sazerac may hike John Distilleries stake to 60%

John Distilleries is the fourth largest liquor company in the country by volumes

Sazerac, American spirits
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 11:50 PM IST

Sazerac, the fourth largest American spirits company, is in advanced talks to increase its stake in Bengaluru-based John Distilleries from 43 per cent to a majority stake of 60 per cent.  
 
If it goes through, it will be amongst few such deals involving a foreign liquor company taking a majority stake in an Indian liquor company since Diageo bought a majority stake in Vijay Mallya’s United Spirits in 2012.
 
As part of the terms being discussed, the management of the privately held company will continue to be run by its Indian promoter Paul P John, who set up the company
First Published: May 07 2024 | 11:50 PM IST

