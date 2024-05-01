Amicable split can prevent wealth destruction, boost stock price: Experts

The amicable split of the 127-year-old Godrej group will ensure that the shareholder value is not hit, governance and market experts said on Wednesday, while expressing hope that it could also boost the stock prices of the five listed group firms.

After years of negotiations, Godrej family announced a “shareholding realignment” after the market hours on Tuesday. Under the new arrangement, Jamshyd Godrej, along with his niece Nyrika Holkar and their families, will oversee the unlisted Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG), encompassing Godrej & Boyce and its affiliates.

Nadir Godrej and Adi Godrej, along with their immediate families, will control the Godrej Industries