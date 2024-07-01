Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Apple exceeds India's PLI scheme targets, lags in value addition

Of the six scheme parameters, Apple vendors outperform on five

apple, apple logo
Premium

Apple (Photo: Reuters)

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 10:24 PM IST
Technology major Apple, the poster boy of India’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, has exceeded its targets on five of the six parameters the government monitors.

A company must achieve the minimum target on four parameters — incremental production value, exports, investment, and the freight on board (FoB) value — every year to be eligible for PLI, which ranges from 4 per cent to 6 per cent under the scheme for mobile devices.

The good news is that the iPhone maker’s three India vendors — Foxconn, Pegatron and Tata Electronics — have collectively surpassed these targets. The production value of

Also Read

Apple AirPods 2

Apple AirPods with IR camera sensor set for mass production in 2026: Report

Apple Intelligence with ChatGPT and Google Gemini

Apple-Google deal imminent for Gemini AI-powered features on iPhone: Report

Apple, Apple logo

Apple to establish major presence in Bengaluru with new office tower lease

Apple rolls out iOS 18 developer beta 2

iOS 18: RCS messaging is inconsistent between Google Android, Apple iPhone

Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair

Apple expands support for third-party iPhone repairs in these countries

Topics : Apple iPhone Apple PLI scheme

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon