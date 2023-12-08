Sensex (0.44%)
Apple likely to corner 39% share of Rs 1 lakh-plus smartphone segment

Apple has been able to grab a larger share of Indian premium smartphone market segment, while rival Samsung has seen a relative fall in its share in the same segment

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 11:43 PM IST
First the good news. India’s premium smartphone market (above Rs 30,000) has been on a roll this year and is estimated to grow by a staggering 60 per cent in calendar year (CY23) over the previous year.
 
Apple’s share in the Rs 1 lakh-plus phone segment is expected to hit 39 per cent by the end of CY23, up from 35 per cent in calendar year 2022 (CY22). 

Samsung, which is a key player in this segment with its array of foldable smartphones, is projected to see its share fall from 65 per cent to 59 per cent over the same period. The information is based on data from Counterpoint Research.
 
The bad news, though, is that overall smartphone

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 11:43 PM IST

