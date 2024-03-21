Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Apple makes iPhones worth Rs 1 trillion in FY24; exceeds PLI target

It has also exceeded its target for the third year in which the eligibility for incentives were pegged at a maximum of Rs 75,000 crore for the three vendors

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max - Natural Titanium
Premium

Apple iPhone

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 10:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Three years after it entered the country, Apple Inc, through its three contract manufacturers, has hit a milestone by producing iPhones of over Rs 1 trillion in free-on-board (FOB) value in the first 11 months of the current financial year (2023-24, or FY24).

With this, the Cupertino-headquartered company has surpassed its target of producing Rs 1 trillion worth of iPhones by the fifth year of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme two years ahead of schedule.


It has also exceeded its target for the third

Also Read

3nm chip to faster 5G: What analysts expect from Apple iPhone 16 series

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

Apple will add camera gestures to iPhone 16 using Capture Button: Report

Govt considers revising PLI scheme for telecom to spur 5G adoption

Apple Days sale: Vijay Sales announces offers on iPhones, MacBooks and more

Paytm UPI: Transaction decline to continue till new customers are added

Flipkart gives 100% bonus to all employees and merit-linked payouts

Star Sports witnesses a 24% increase in IPL build-up programming

Amber group, Resojet form JV to enter washing machine manufacturing biz

DoT imposes Rs 4 lakh fine on Airtel for violation of verification norms

Topics : Apple iPhone iPhone PLI scheme

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEOnePlus 12rHardik PandyaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon