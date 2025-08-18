Apple rings up record run in India's phone exports amid US tariff threat

Amid tariff disruptions and the threat of 50 per cent duties on Indian exports to the US, smartphone exports have once again broken records. In the four-month period from April to July 2025-26 (FY26), exports touched the $10 billion mark, up 52 per cent from $6.4 billion in the same period of 2024-25 (FY25), according to industry estimates.

Apple Inc has led the charge despite concerns that it might slow its expansion in India. Its iPhone exports rose 63 per cent to $7.5 billion in April–July this year, compared with $4.6 billion a year ago.

Apple’s three vendors — Foxconn,