Apple to dial up India output to $28 billion as exports rise sharply

Buoyed up by strong growth in exports during the first half (H1) of this financial year, Apple Inc, based on discussions with the government, is aiming for a production free-on-board value of $28 billion in India — including both exports and domestic sales — for 2025–26 (FY26).

This figure represents a 21.7 per cent increase in overall production value in what will be the final year of the production-linked incentive scheme for mobile phones, compared with $23 billion in the previous year.

However, most of this increase will come from exports, which are expected to reach $22 billion, up 27.7