Apple to dial up India output to $28 billion as exports rise sharply

Apple to dial up India output to $28 billion as exports rise sharply

Apple eyes $28 billion iPhone production in India for FY26, driven by a surge in exports expected to touch $22 billion - marking a 28% jump in its final PLI scheme year

Apple
Apple is expected to capitalise on its peak export season — the October–December quarter — when shipments from India usually peak.

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Buoyed up by strong growth in exports during the first half (H1) of this financial year, Apple Inc, based on discussions with the government, is aiming for a production free-on-board value of $28 billion in India — including both exports and domestic sales — for 2025–26 (FY26).
 
This figure represents a 21.7 per cent increase in overall production value in what will be the final year of the production-linked incentive scheme for mobile phones, compared with $23 billion in the previous year.
 
However, most of this increase will come from exports, which are expected to reach $22 billion, up 27.7
