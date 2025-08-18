Artha Ventures to mark highest-ever exits in 2025: Anirudh Damani

With around eight late-stage divestments planned by 2025-end, venture capital firm Artha Ventures is on track to record its highest-ever annual exits in a year, says its managing partner Anirudh Damani. The firm has already completed six exits this calendar year.

Among the recent ones are cloud telephony provider Exotel, at a 114 times return, and investment platform Lightyear, which yielded 20 time returns.

Damani said the decision to offload late-stage bets is driven by inflated valuations. “We intend to continue selling from the late-stage portfolio, as valuations are no longer aligned with reality. Looking at the initial public offering