Artha Ventures to mark highest-ever exits in 2025: Anirudh Damani

Among the recent exits are cloud telephony provider Exotel, where Artha clocked a 114x return, and investment platform Lightyear, which yielded 20x returns

Anirudh Damani, Managing Partner, Artha Venture Fund.
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 12:51 AM IST

With around eight late-stage divestments planned by 2025-end, venture capital firm Artha Ventures is on track to record its highest-ever annual exits in a year, says its managing partner Anirudh Damani. The firm has already completed six exits this calendar year.
 
Among the recent ones are cloud telephony provider Exotel, at a 114 times return, and investment platform Lightyear, which yielded 20 time returns.
 
Damani said the decision to offload late-stage bets is driven by inflated valuations. “We intend to continue selling from the late-stage portfolio, as valuations are no longer aligned with reality. Looking at the initial public offering
