Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 05:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Demand and margin gains to power M&CV company Ashok Leyland's stock

Demand and margin gains to power M&CV company Ashok Leyland's stock

Ashok Leyland's strong Q4 led by 5% volume growth and margin gains; focus on exports, non-CV business and cost control to support performance in FY26

Ashok Leyland EV subsidiary, Switch Mobility UK, Switch UK Sherburn facility, Switch Mobility manufacturing halt, Switch Mobility UK market, Ashok Leyland EV strategy, Switch UK employee consultation, UK electric vehicle market, commercial EV demand
Premium

The company is focusing on improving export vehicle sales (margin accretive) and expects high single-digit volume growth over FY2025–27, says Rishi Vora of the brokerage. | Photo: Company website/ switchmobilityev.com

Ram Prasad Sahu New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The country’s second-largest medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) company, Ashok Leyland, posted a healthy operational performance in the March (Q4FY25) quarter. Higher volumes and a slight improvement in average selling prices helped drive gains on the top line.    The company expects growth in some of the key segments within the commercial vehicle market in FY26. This, coupled with an increase in the non-CV share of revenue and its net cash position, will help the company maintain a steady revenue trajectory while exploring new growth opportunities.    While the company has outperformed the Nifty Auto index over
Topics : Company Results Ashok Leyland Auto Q4 Results

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon