close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Asset sale would be needed to resolve VRL's debt problem: Analysts

VRL has debt repayments of $ 3.6 billion due in FY25, including $ 2.2 billion in bonds, and poses a significant funding gap of $ 3.1 billion

Vedanta
Premium

Vedanta Resources Ltd.

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 6:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vedanta group's plan to demerge India-listed Vedanta Ltd into six listed entities will not solve the debt problem of its promoter entity - Vedanta Resources; more asset sales or stake

Also Read

Vedanta may successfully handle its debt in the next 12 months: Report

Market to see a period of consolidation, says Kotak Institutional Equities

Vedanta's Rs 2,632-crore brand fee helps VRL repay part of its debt

Uday Kotak steps down as MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank effective Sep 1

Uday Kotak steps down as Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO effective Sep 1

Demand soft across sectors, may look at new market segments: NLSL CEO

Adani plans to build 10 GW integrated solar manufacturing capacity by 2027

Rising remunerations of key personal, RPT deals run into shareholder wall

Vedanta's dollar bonds decline after plan to split up biz to tackle debt

IQuest Enterprises to acquire active pharma ingredient business of Viatris

Topics : Vedanta Vedanta Ltd Debt Vedanta Resources

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon