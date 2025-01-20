Business Standard

At many companies, workers to take 500 years to match top exec's pay

At many companies, workers to take 500 years to match top exec's pay

The analysis examined top executive pay for 110 firms within the Nifty 200 with available data since FY19, comparing it to the median pay of employees

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

An increasing share of top executives now earns more in a year than their median employees would in 500 years, highlighting a growing wage gap in corporate India.
 
The proportion of such companies rose in the post-pandemic period -- to 16 per cent in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), up from 11 per cent in FY19, according to a Business Standard analysis of data from the tracker primeinfobase.com. The analysis examined top executive pay for 110 firms within the Nifty 200 with available data since FY19, comparing it to the median pay of employees.
 
The share of companies where it
