Auction spectrum by districts to satellite operators, Jio tells Trai

Reliance Jio has suggested an alternative plan to the The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) under which spectrum required by non-geostationary orbit satellite (NGSO) operators to run their gateway terminals should be auctioned geographically, based on districts, rather than circles as done for mobile services.
For spectrum which would be required to connect user terminals (like individual homes), Jio has suggested it should be auctioned frequency-wise and exclusively to an operator at a pan-India level.
The move is significant as the auctioning of satellite space spectrum has been vehemently opposed by low earth orbit satellite operators (satellites which circle at low altitudes of 200-2000 km). The opposition has been led by the Sunil Mittal-controlled OneWeb. In a recent interview to Business Standard, Mittal said that if India auctions the spectrum, OneWeb will stay away. He also said he has not heard of anyone e
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
WPL auction: Smriti Mandhana goes to Royal Challengers for Rs 3.4 cr
IPL Mini Auction 2023: Five players who will rake in the moolah in Kochi
IPL Auction 2023: Slots to fill, purse remaining of each team before D-Day
Centre freeing up more 5G spectrum, auction likely next year: Report
TRAI gives companies 2 weeks to verify templates for sending commercial SMS
Listed Adani group companies' Ebidta jump 36% to Rs 57,219 crore in FY23
Piramal Critical Care appoints US-based Jeffrey Hampton as President, COO
Next decade or two to be India's golden years: Bajaj Finserv's Sanjiv Bajaj
Explained: Why IBC is less bankable for the resolution professionals
Torrent Power inks pact with Maharashtra govt to build 3 hydro projects
Reliance Industr
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y
- MAX