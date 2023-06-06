close

Auction spectrum by districts to satellite operators, Jio tells Trai

For spectrum which would be required to connect user terminals (like individual homes), Jio has suggested it should be auctioned frequency-wise and exclusively to an operator at a pan-India level

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 9:51 PM IST
Reliance Jio has suggested an alternative plan to the The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) under which spectrum required by non-geostationary orbit satellite (NGSO) operators to run their  gateway terminals should be auctioned geographically, based on districts, rather than circles as done for mobile services. 
For spectrum which would be required to connect user terminals (like individual homes), Jio has suggested it should be auctioned frequency-wise and exclusively to an operator at a pan-India level.
The move is significant as the auctioning of satellite space spectrum has been vehemently opposed by low earth orbit satellite operators (satellites which circle at low altitudes of 200-2000 km). The opposition has been led by the Sunil Mittal-controlled OneWeb. In a  recent interview to Business Standard, Mittal said that if India auctions the spectrum, OneWeb will stay away. He also said he has not heard of anyone e
Last Updated: IST

TRAI spectrum Reliance Jio Trai on spectrum auction

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

